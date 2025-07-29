Breast cancer doesn’t take a break, and neither does Central New York. That’s why the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink of Central NY is gearing up for the Fourth Annual Riders Wear Pink bicycle ride.

What Is Riders Wear Pink?

This event is happening on Sunday, October 5th, and they’re inviting the community to pedal with a purpose. This year’s event starts at 7 Hamlets Brewing Company (26 Seymour Lane in Westmoreland) and offers three different rides for every skill level. Serious cyclists can take on the 50-mile scenic route to Sylvan Beach and back, rolling out at 9:00AM. A more casual 20-mile ride follows at 10:30AM, and for families, or anyone who just wants to join the fun, there’s The Pink Mile, a 1-mile loop that kicks off at 10:45AM.

READ MORE: Go Outside: New York Launches 2025 State Parks Wellness Challenge

Meet the Men Wear Pink Ambassadors

Men Wear Pink Ambassadors Israel Acosta of M & T Bank and Eddie Barone of First Source Federal Credit Union are co-hosting the event, with a big goal in mind: raising $50,000 to support the American Cancer Society’s mission:

“This ride will be fun and exciting and, more importantly, will raise much-needed funds to support those facing a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Acosta. “Through education, research, and patient support, we can help lessen the burden on breast cancer patients and their families.”

But it’s not just about the ride, it’s also about the celebration that follows. Starting at 12:30PM, everyone is invited to stick around for live music, food, drinks, games, and the chance to meet this year’s Men Wear Pink Ambassadors. And yes, it all happens during 7 Hamlets Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest.

How To Join The Ride

Registration for the 20 and 50 mile rides is $55, with all net proceeds going directly to the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink campaign. Prefer to keep it simple? The Pink Mile is free. Plus, riders and supporters are encouraged to fundraise, with special prizes for those who reach certain levels.

“This event shows the power of our community. Whether you ride, cheer from the sidelines, or just come for the post-ride fun, every bit of support matters.”

You can learn more and sign up at bikesignup.com/riderswearpink.

12 Exciting Ways to Bike Across Upstate New York The number of bike trails across Upstate New York has exploded in the past decade. Here is a list of a dozen that you might not be aware of. Great fun for the whole family! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio