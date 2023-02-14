It's impressive when anyone breaks a world record. Even more so when they do it right here in Central New York!

Everyone has the dream of holding their own unique world record. Mike Stallone is no different. He's had that dream ever since he was a kid, but now his dream is a reality.

Mike Stallone, YouTube Mike Stallone, YouTube loading...

As someone with a passion for remote-controlled (RC) cars, his eyes lit up when he saw one pop up. Traxxas, the worlds biggest RC car company, was hosting a world record challenge for the "Greatest Distance Driven Over Water by a RC Model Car". Mike knew this was his chance.

Though he isn't from New York, he did travel here to break the record. Mike needed a body of water big enough to attempt the record, and knew his uncle owned a camp on Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs.

Mike packed his things and set off for the attempt. How did it go?

It seems like the RC Car could have gone forever! That was until Michael pushed his luck a little too far on the water.

He made the car do a couple wheelies on the lake, which looked cool... until it sunk. Michael then had to stop and grab the car, of which was completely toppled over on its roof. Luckily, the car had floaties attached so it stayed afloat.

How Long Did It Go?

The official distance, according to Guinness World Records, is now set at 1.53km. If you're asking an American... that distance would be 0.95 miles.

Almost a whole mile on the water... that's crazy!

Come to find in an earlier video posted by Mike, he actually broke the record far before it became "Guinness Official". The only reason no one knew about it before was because it took forever for his application to process.

He originally sent his submission after he broke the record on July 29th, 2020. After not sending the correct proof of his attempt the first time, Guinness accepted and approved the record almost a year later in May of 2021.

Persistence pays off! Here are some other world records you could take a stab at!

