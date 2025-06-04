Just recently, the heartbreaking story of the pup Rhett, an emaciated pit bull abandoned in a Kirkland apartment, captured hearts across Central New York. Now, Rhett’s journey has taken a powerful turn.

The New Home: A Foster Family Steps Up

According to his rescuer and caregiver Cindy Siddon of Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption, Rhett will no longer be under her care. He’s moving into a foster-to-adopt home with Alyssa and Elizabeth Wisehart, where he’ll continue healing in a safe and loving environment.

“Although I am sad to see him go, I am happy that as long as he gets along with their other animals, he will never want for anything again in his life,” Siddon shared.

The community has truly rallied behind this resilient dog. A GoFundMe campaign and an outpouring of material donations have gone far beyond expectations. From orthopedic beds and pee pads to warm coats and antlers, Rhett has been surrounded by love and generosity from strangers who now feel like extended family.

“You have restored my faith in humanity,” Siddon wrote in an emotional update. “I cannot thank you all enough for everything you have done for him!”

Rhett’s recovery is far from over. He still requires ongoing physical therapy and specialized care, and the case against his alleged abuser, Lindsay Meelan, is still moving through the courts. Meelan is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and is expected back in court on June 17th.

The Road Ahead: Recovery & Hope

Siddon promises to keep supporters updated, and judging by the comments flooding social media, people are fully invested.

“I hope we still get updates! I’m emotionally invested now,” one commenter wrote.

Rhett’s next chapter is unfolding with cautious hope. His past may be marked by cruelty—but thanks to Central New Yorkers and Cindy Siddon, his future looks a lot brighter.

