The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022.

Here are 14 locations that are no more.

Boil Shack

After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford closed down. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.

Grassy Cow Creamery

The Grassy Cow Creamery and farm store closed in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.

Kirby's Steakhouse

Kirby's Steakhouse once had three locations in Central New York. Now, they are no more. The Yorkville restaurant closed years ago. This year, the Fayetteville location shut down in October.

The last Kirby’s Grill & Taproom on West Genesee Street in Syracuse followed suit a few weeks later, closing the doors for a final time on Sunday, October 30.

Stone's Steakhouse

Stone's Steakhouse closed down one year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief.

Inflation, staffing issues, and supply shortages were the demise of Stone's Steakhouse despite the $485,000 grant given last year through the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Sammy's Cafe

Sammy's Cafe, located in New Hartford, closed at the end of August. The building won't stay empty long. It was purchased by One Genny.

Boneyard BBQ

Boneyard BBQ closed the Utica location after serving the community since 2016. The Sylvan Beach restaurant remains open though.

The building didn't stay empty long. Utica BBQ opened up a few months later.

Last Howard Johnson's Closes

2022 marked the end of an era. The last surviving Howard Johnson's restaurant, which was located in Upstate New York closed after being in business for almost 100 years.

Once the largest restaurant chain in the country during the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 locations, is no more. The last remaining Howard Johnson's location in Lake George, New York closed its doors for good in June.

Luna's on Varick

After less than three years, Luna Mexican Bar & Grill closed. The restaurant on Varick Street in Utica opened during the summer of 2019. By March of 2022, it was no more.

Burger King

The Burger King on South Salina Street in Syracuse closed in September with just a note on the door that read - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

You can still get your Whopper made your way. There are several other locations within a short driving distance. 8 other locations to be exact.

Ella's Rome

Ella's Room, a children's consignment shop and boutique in Rome, closed its doors at the end of August. But there is some good news. Ella's Traveling Toy Truck brings new trendy toys to local events. You can learn more on Ella's Traveling Toy Truck Facebook page

Children's Place

The Children's Place in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford announced the store will close in January of 2023.

Everything in the store is marked down by 75%. So you may be able to find a great deal on clothing for the holidays.

Rockin Jump

Rockin' Jump in New Hartford shut down in early August. It was said to be temporary. But the doors remain closed and their Facebook page is no more. I'm guessing it's more of a permanent thing.

Bed Bath & Beyond

As more and more shop online, more stores close up shop. The Bed, Bath Beyond in Consumer Square in New Hartford was among the 56 locations that shut down in September

Dunn's Bakery

Dunn's Bakery closed down after serving the Canastota community for more than 80 years. It first shut down in 2020 due to COVID. Then owner Tom Dunn was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer and it remained closed for good.

