Miracle In Remsen: St. Jude & Community Save 20-Year-Old From Rare Brain Tumor

A family in Remsen couldn't be more grateful that St Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Central New York community have saved their little girl.

Anna Jones isn't so little anymore. She's about to celebrate her 21st birthday, something that seem impossible after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor when she was 12.

It was discovered by accident after Anna slipped down the stairs. Christine, Anna's mom, says she was still dizzy the next morning so they took her to the hospital. When she got the devastating news Anna had brain cancer she was in disbelief.

"It's crippling. You don't know what the future holds. You look at every day as it could be the last."

St Jude Saves Anna

Christine went home, did some research, and emailed a radiation oncologist at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The doctor called on a Sunday morning from his cell phone at home.

Less than 24 hours later Christine and Anna were walking through the doors of St Jude, a place Anna says was unlike any place she'd been before.

"I hate the smell of hospitals. It's not really a hospital. It's just a fun place to go. As soon as I got there everyone was smiling. I knew that was going to be the best place."

Eight Years Later

Eight years later Anna remains cancer-free. She is working, living on her own, and living her best life.

"We can't believe it, but she will be 21 this summer"

Yearly Visits

Anna returns to St Jude every year as part of their aftercare treatment program. Once a St Jude patient, always a St Jude patient.

"For 8 years, she has had the privilege of having a second family within the walls of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A family that cares so much about her that her Radiation Oncologist called us to check in on and said he hopes Anna realizes just how important she is to all of them."

No Bills

If saving children isn't enough, saving families from never-ending medical bills is the way of life at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Christine has never received a bill. Not for Anna's treatment, transportation, and airfare. Nothing.

Christine says she doesn't know what would have happened if she hadn't reached out to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"When someone first learns Anna is a patient at St. Jude, they always ask is if it’s anything like the commercials and I always say, “however you imagine it is, just know that it’s a MILLION times better than that”! Because it really is. They have changed Anna’s life and we couldn’t be more grateful."

