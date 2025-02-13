St. Jude is so much more than a hospital in Tennessee. Just ask a Remsen, New York, family who couldn't be more grateful to the Children's Research Hospital and the Central New York community that saved their little girl.

Anna Jones isn't so little anymore. She's about to celebrate her 22nd birthday, something that seem impossible after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor when she was 12.

It was discovered by accident after Anna slipped down the stairs. Christine, Anna's. Mom, says she was still dizzy the next morning so they took her to the hospital. When she got the devastating news Anna had brain cancer she was in disbelief.

"It's crippling. You don't know what the future holds. You look at every day as it could be the last."

St Jude Saves Anna

Christine went home, did some research, and emailed a radiation oncologist at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The doctor called on a Sunday morning from his cell phone at home.

Less than 24 hours later Christine and Anna were walking through the doors of St Jude, a place Anna says was unlike anywhere she'd been before.

"I hate the smell of hospitals. It's not really a hospital. It's just a fun place to go. As soon as I got there everyone was smiling. I knew that was going to be the best place."

Almost Ten Years Later

Anna remains cancer-free almost ten years later. She took part in a new drug trial, specific to people with Craniopharyngioma brain tumors last year.

"The trial was based in Florida, so she spent a lot of time traveling back and forth."

Anna recently changed jobs and is now working in a medical office. Christine says she was in the process of applying for the job when she returned to St. Jude for her annual check up. "Her doctors always ask what’s new with her and when she told them, they said they knew she would be a great addition to any medical setting because of her kind disposition and because she has so much experience with doctors and of course being a patient!"

Yearly Visits

The latest checkup went well once again. All the scans found no changes. "That’s 9 years of stable scan. St. Jude has blessed her with another healthy year and because of them, she can live her life and be a normal 21 year old."

No Bills

If saving children isn't enough, saving families from never-ending medical bills is the way of life at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Christine has never received a bill. Not for Anna's treatment, transportation, and airfare. Nothing.

Christine says she doesn't know what would have happened if she hadn't reached out to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"When someone first learns Anna is a patient at St. Jude, they always ask is if it’s anything like the commercials and I always say, “however you imagine it is, just know that it’s a MILLION times better than that”! Because it really is. They have changed Anna’s life and we couldn’t be more grateful."

Be a Partner in Hope

"Here in Central New York, we work hard for our money, so knowing your donation is being used as intended is so important. I can tell you that you are, without a doubt, changing lives when you donate to St. Jude Research hospital. Thank you for helping Anna and countless other children celebrate as many birthdays as possible"

Thank You Gifts

