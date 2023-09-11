Remember the Sky on 9/11, the Day the World Stopped Turning
It's hard to believe it's been 22 years since the world stopped turning.
Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. To make sure we never forget, everyone is being asked to take part in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum #RemembertheSky.
Snap a photo of the sky wherever you are and share it on social to show that we’re all connected underneath it.
Post a photo of the sky wherever in the world you are on September 11, 2023 — regardless of the weather. Then, share it on Instagram or the social media platform of your choice. Tag the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, and include the hashtags #neverforget911 and #rememberthesky.
2,983 Colors of Blue
The Remember the Sky event is inspired by the clear blue sky present in New York City and across the country on 9/11, as well as Spencer Finch’s art installation in the 9/11 Memorial Museum.
“Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning,” is made up of 2,983 watercolors — each a unique shade of blue — a tribute to the enormity of collective loss and the individuality of each of those who were taken from us far too soon.
September 11th Live Ceremony
The annual September 11 commemoration ceremony will stream live from 8:40 AM until approximately 12:30 PM. Watch live as the names of the men, women, and children killed as a result of the 9/11 attacks are read to help ensure we never forget.
Watch Live: 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony