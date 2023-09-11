Remember the Sky on 9/11, the Day the World Stopped Turning

It's hard to believe it's been 22 years since the world stopped turning.

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. To make sure we never forget, everyone is being asked to take part in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum #RemembertheSky.

Snap a photo of the sky wherever you are and share it on social to show that we’re all connected underneath it.

Post a photo of the sky wherever in the world you are on September 11, 2023 — regardless of the weather. Then, share it on Instagram or the social media platform of your choice. Tag the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, and include the hashtags #neverforget911 and #rememberthesky.

2,983 Colors of Blue

The Remember the Sky event is inspired by the clear blue sky present in New York City and across the country on 9/11, as well as Spencer Finch’s art installation in the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

“Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning,” is made up of 2,983 watercolors — each a unique shade of blue — a tribute to the enormity of collective loss and the individuality of each of those who were taken from us far too soon.

Credit - National September 11 Memorial & Museum/Facebook Credit - National September 11 Memorial & Museum/Facebook loading...

September 11th Live Ceremony

The annual September 11 commemoration ceremony will stream live from 8:40 AM until approximately 12:30 PM. Watch live as the names of the men, women, and children killed as a result of the 9/11 attacks are read to help ensure we never forget.

Watch Live: 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

Never Before Seen 9/11Photos Pictures of rescue and cleanup following 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

11 Touching 9/11 Tributes For Social Media September 11, 2001, is a day no one will ever forget. Remember the lives lost on that tragic day with one of 11 touching tributes for social media. (Click the images to download.)