If there’s one thing Central New York absolutely nails every single holiday season, it’s finding ways to make a little magic for kids.

This year, that magic comes straight from the North Pole. Or at least, the return address says so. “Letters From Santa” is back, and it’s not just adorable, it’s helping fight cancer. Fred’s Vikings, a family team that takes part in the annual Relay For Life of Central NY, is bringing back their holiday fundraiser where kids get a real letter from Santa himself. And honestly, it might be one of the sweetest holiday traditions in the area.

How the Santa Letter Fundraiser Works

Here’s how it works: Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, basically anyone who loves a kid, can fill out a quick online form. You provide the child’s name, address, what they want for Christmas, and whether they’ve been good, or maybe need “a little improvement.” (Santa is fair, after all.) From there, volunteers on the Fred’s Vikings team create a personalized letter, print it on festive stationery, and mail it off before December 20th. Suggested donation? Just $10 per child. Which, considering the pure joy of getting your own letter from Santa, feels like a bargain. And the best part? Every dollar goes directly to the American Cancer Society.

Why This Tradition Matters in Central New York

“This is such a great way of bringing joy and wonder to a child while making a meaningful gift to the American Cancer Society, as well,” said Bob Elinskas, Senior Community Manager for the ACS. “We applaud these volunteers for taking the time to do this and raise critical funds to help further research, education, advocacy and patient service programs.”

How to Request a Letter From Santa

If you want to send a letter, it’s easy. You can find the request link on the Fred’s Vikings Relay For Life Team Facebook page, or you can email Bob Elinskas directly at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org to get the form. Every letter helps raise money for a cause that touches almost every family at some point. And every child who opens an envelope postmarked from the North Pole gets a little moment of Christmas magic they’ll remember long after the tree is put away.

