Students and school staff are being asked to wear red and black to honor the security guard who was shot at a Proctor High School football game.

The guard was trying to break up a fight in the parking lot on Saturday, September 9 when he was shot in the back of the head. He's expected to recover but has a long road ahead.

Oneida & Herkimer County Schools

The union Presidents of Herkimer and Oneida County are asking all school professionals to wear red and black on Monday, September 11.

Adirondack Central School District

Adirondack Central Schools are joining the movement.

Teen Arrested, Faces Several Charges

A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting and is facing several charges, including attempted murder. More charges are possible including against others involved in the shooting.

Utica City Police are continuing to investigate.

New Protocols in Place at Utica City Schools

A number of new protocols have been put in place at all Utica City Schools, with an emphasis on Proctor High School.

There will be a lockout for all Utica City Schools on Monday, September 11

Parents must call ahead and wait in the vestibule for their child

A crisis team has been activated and will be working at Proctor High School

ID only - all Proctor students must bring their ID to get into the building

Additional administration and extra police will be inside the building and around the perimeter of the district

Counseling will be made available all week

Strict parents only at all school events this week. No siblings allowed

All staff must come through a single point of entry

All adults must wear badges.

If anyone has any questions, concerns, or suggestions they are asked to contact their school building administrator.