It's been one hell of a July for New York State.

A record number of tornadoes have touched down in the state over the last few weeks and the month isn't even over yet.

We're built for snowstorms in New York, not tornadoes. That's something that happens in the Midwest and the South. Not anymore.

On average, the Empire State typically sees two tornados in July and about nine a year. Not this year. 20 have hit in July alone. TWENTY! A lot more than the previous record set in 1992 of 13 in the month of July.

Twisters Begin July 10

It all began on Wednesday, July 10 when 7 twisters touched down, the hardest one hitting Eden, New York in Erie County.

Wednesday, July 10

Arkwright, Chautauqua County – EF-1

Eden, Erie County – EF-2

Aurora, Erie County – EF-1

Darien, Genesee County – EF-0

Redfield, Oswego County – EF-1

Wolcott, Wayne County – EF unknown

Forestport, Oneida County – EF-O

Monday, July 15

Five days later three different counties were hit by twisters.

Pavilion, Genesee County – EF-0

Canandaigua, Ontario County – EF-0

Virgil, Cortland County – EF-0

Tuesday, July 16 was the day many won't soon forget, especially those living in Rome, the hardest hit area of all the tornadoes in the month of July.

Crews are continuing to survey damage around the state from that fateful day and more may be added to the record total.

