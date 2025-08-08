Central New York is about to sizzle, and not just for a day or two.

When The Heat Will Peak In Central New York

Forecasters say an extended stretch of intense heat could set records in Central New York and Syracuse all next week, and relief will be hard to come by.

“There’s no sign of it turning comfortable,” Accuweather meteorologist Bob Larson told Syracuse.com.

It starts building Friday, with highs expected to hit 89 degrees. By Tuesday, Syracuse could soar to 97 degrees, tying the August 12th record set back in 1944. The Mohawk Valley will be just as hot as well, so be prepared. We’ve already hit 90 degrees or higher a dozen times this summer, compared to the typical 10. And with this heat wave, the summer of 2025 is on track to rank among Central New York's hottest.

Even after Tuesday’s potential scorcher, Larson says the cooldown will be minimal:

“Wednesday through Friday, and even through next weekend, I think it’s still mid and upper 80s. For mid-August, the norm is around 81."

Understanding the "Heat Dome": The Science Behind the Sizzle

The culprit? A sprawling “heat dome”. What is a heat dome? It's an area of high pressure, and this one is expected to park itself over Ontario and Quebec, locking in the warmth. Humidity won’t be at its worst, but it’ll still be enough to make the air feel hotter than the thermometer reads. While pop-up thunderstorms are possible, they won’t be enough to truly help out our region’s dry spell.

“It might take until the end of next week for there to be something a little more substantial and widespread in terms of showers and storms.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Western New York, the North Country, and the Adirondacks are now considered “abnormally dry.” Dry ground heats up faster, Larson explained:

“When the ground is saturated and wet, a great deal of the sun’s energy is spent trying to evaporate all that moisture. When the ground is dry and arid, that tends to amplify the heat.”

The Small Upside To This Heat Wave

There is one small upside. The incoming heat dome is expected to steer wildfire smoke from north-central Canada away from Upstate New York, offering a much-needed break in air quality after several unhealthy days.

