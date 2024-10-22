Rats All Folks! New York Has Most Rodent Infested Cities

Rats all folks! New York has more rat infested cities than anywhere else in the country.

Five places made Orkin's annual list of Top Rodent Infested Cities. So where are the rats hanging out?

Chicago....for the 10th year in a row. The Windy City has the honor of continuing to hold the top spot.

Since rat activity increases when it's cold, it's no surprise New York makes the list several times each year. This year, more cities than ever seem to be having a rat problem.

2 New York cities with most rodents

Winter Infestation

October to February is when you typically see rats in your home. The rodents are looking for food, water, and someplace warm. They don't need a big space to find a way in either.

“Rodents an get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires," says John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager.

Credit - Slyfox photography via Unsplash

Rid the Rats

Orkin offers tips to get rid of rats and keep them away.

Inspect both inside and outside the home for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.

Trim overgrown branches, plants, and bushes to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.

Keep your home clean, inside and out. Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.

Credit - Julia August/Think Stock

Rats in New York State

Of the 50 Most Rat Infested cities, New York is represented the most, with five spots making the list this year.

To no one's surprise, especially anyone who's been to the Big Apple, New York City is among the top places with rats in the Empire State. Albany made the biggest jump up the list and Syracuse returns, coming in at #48.

#3 New York City

#31 Albany (+9)

#41 Buffalo (-3)

#43 Rochester (+3)

#48 Syracuse

See all 50 rattiest cities at Orkin.com.

