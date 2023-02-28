Why You Can’t Get New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies in New York

If you didn't grab a box of the highly anticipated new Girl Scout cookie Raspberry Rally, you're out of luck. They're already gone and they won't be coming back. At least not this year.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of Raspberry Rally, the allotment for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, which serves 24 counties in New York and 2 in Pennsylvania, sold out when direct ship opened Monday morning, March 27. They were gone in just a few hours.

Gone For 2023

Little Brownie Bakers, the company that makes the cookies, will not be producing any more for this season. "Unfortunately, there is no opportunity to bake additional for us," said Jaime Alvarez, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. "It’s very exciting for our local Girl Scouts that the demand for the first cookie to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment has met the baker’s supply for our area."

New York isn't the only place Raspberry Rally sold out either. Several other Girl Scout councils made the announcement on social media.

Plenty of Deliciousness Left

There are still a number of other delicious Girl Scout cookies available for the season which runs through Sunday, April 23. Proceeds from the annual program stay local to support its members and operations.

“Every package of cookies our Girl Scouts sell provides invaluable business and leadership skill-building and experiences for them and their troops. Those experiences include community service projects, troop travel, summer camp, badge work, and more,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Find your local Girl Scout to buy a box...or ten. You can visit Girlscouts.org or the GSNYPENN’s dedicated cookie page at Buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.

Air Fried Girl Scout Cookies

It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level.

Take Girl Scout cookies, any flavor you'd like, and wrap them in crescent dough. You can also use pastry dough. And you can mix and match your cookie. Get creative.

Air Fry

Put the dough-covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes. Air-fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

Sugar it Up

Top your air-fried Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs with powdered sugar but you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air-fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious and well worth the wait.

