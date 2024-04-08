2 Rare Photos of 1925 Total Solar Eclipse Over New York Vineyard

It's been almost 100 years since the last time a total solar eclipse passed over New York State.

The path of totality fell over the Great Lakes, Niagara Falls, and New York City around 9 AM on January 24, 1925. Since cell phones were nonexistent back then and cameras weren't what they are today, getting pictures of the eclipse was rare.

There are less than 10 known photos of the 1925 total solar eclipse. Two are from over a Finger Lakes vineyard.

Eclipse Over Bully Hill Vineyards

Both black and white shots were taken from Bully Hill Vineyards in Hammondsport, New York. Who took the beautiful photos remains a mystery. They were found in a scrapbook dated 1858-1934.

"You can clearly see the southern end of Keuka Lake, partially frozen, and the snow-covered vineyards."

Original Prints

You can see the original silver gelatin prints that are on display at the Greyton H. Taylor Wine Museum.

There are also enlarged prints in the tasting room of Bully Hill Winery. Enjoy the view while sipping on delicious local wines. The Cayuga White is my favorite at Bully Hill, one of the best vineyards in the Finger Lakes region.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Millions will get the opportunity to see another total solar eclipse over New York on Monday, April 8, 2024.

For the first time in history, the Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality. It's considered one of the best places to view the eclipse that will begin just before 2 PM and stretch across a 124-mile wide path.

Wherever you go to see today's total solar eclipse, exercise a little patience. Roads will be busy, hotels will be sold out, and restaurants will be packed with all the people traveling into New York to witness the big event.

