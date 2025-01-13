Race Cars Invade One Upstate New York Mall

One mall here in Upstate New York is getting ready to have plenty of race cars invade.

The Sangertown Square Mall of New Hartford is set to host the Utica-Rome Speedway Race Car Show March 28th - March 30th 2025. Vehicles move in Thursday night, March 27th and move out on Sunday evening, March 30th.

by contacting Jamie Page at jpage15@stny.rr.com."

You won't want to miss this incredible event. It'll be the perfect way to enjoy some incredible race cars, indoors where its warm and out of the elements, for you and the entire family.

Utica-Rome Speedway Presents Two $5 Grandstand Admission Fan Appreciation Nights For 2025

Utica-Rome Speedway presents two $5 grandstand admission Fan Appreciation Nights for the 2025 season. These nights are scheduled to take place on Friday May 9th and Friday June 20th.

These programs include all divisions - even the 3 Bastrds Brewing Modifieds!"

Brookfield Speedway Announces Summer Modified For New York

Brookfield Speedway here in Central New York will be hosting the Modifieds for 2025.

The Modifieds will take place on Sunday, August 24th. So mark your calendars and get ready for summer vacation. This will be a one-of-a-kind, unique event:

The Modifieds in Madison County winner receives the first Golden Beaver trophy. Track widening and additional clay work will continue through this first-time spectacular. This event will be open to all Modified engine combinations. Keep posted for purse information and other specifics, but for now save the date!

The Fast Cars And Freedom Season Opener will take place on May 25th for them. You can get the full scoop and plan ahead online here.

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts