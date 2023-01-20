Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading

It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse.

The Willowvale Fire Department was called to a garage fire on Bleachery Place in Chadwicks, New York. When firefighters arrived they noticed light smoke coming from the garage and burning embers.

After determining that the fire had not extended into the walls, we were informed that the quick actions 11-year-old neighbor, prevented the fire from growing.

Meet Carter Carro

Carter Carro lives next door and heard about the fire from another neighbor. Without hesitation, Carter got a fire extinguisher from his home, went to the neighbor's garage, and properly used it to knock the fire down.

After fighter fighters put out the rest of the blaze, Chief Ames sought Carter out to offer his thanks and to let him know what an amazing job he did.

"We are thankful for the bravery this young man displayed and we extend an open invitation to him to become a Junior Willowvale Firefighter when he turns 16."

First Responder Friday

A round of applause to Carter for his quick thinking. It sounds like firefighting may be in his future.

Kudos to whoever taught Carter how to properly use a fire extinguisher; always shoot at the base of the fire, not at the flames.

Although Cartner is not a First Responder yet, his heroic acts are why we're recognizing him for First Responder Friday.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

