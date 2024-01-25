Oldest Farm in New York Began in 1600s & It’s Probably Not Where You Think

The oldest farm in New York State has been feeding families for more than three centuries and it's probably not where you think.

When you think farming, Central and Upstate New York are what come to mind. All that open land makes for plenty of family farms. But it's Flushing, a neighborhood in Queens that is home to the longest continually farmed site in the state.

The Queens County Farm Museum sits on 47 historic acres with roots dating back to 1697. Believe it or not, at the beginning of the 20th century there were nearly 3,000 farms in New York City. But today, the Queens County Farm Museum is the last remaining working historical farm in the Big Apple.

First Commercial Nursery

In 1737 William Prince opened America's first commercial nursery that produced the first catalog of plants. It also became the largest supplier of fruit trees and grapes in the world.

Four generations of Princes imported plants from Europe and shipped plants overseas for 130 years. The diversity was so well known famous customers included Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Lewis and Clark.

National Register of Historic Places

Today the New York City Department of Parks owns the farm and the Colonial Farmhouse Restoration Society of Bellerose runs it.

The Queens County Farm Museum is now on the National Register of Historic Places. includes historic farm buildings, a greenhouse, livestock, farm vehicles and implements, planting fields, an orchard, and an herb garden.

The mission of the Queens County Farm Museum is to preserve, restore, and interpret the site, its history and owner’s lifestyles.

Go Back in Time

When you step on the farm you'll go back in time to a simpler time. You can enjoy everything from winter wreath making to summer pig races. There's a pumpkin patch and massive corn maze in the fall and an Easter Egg hunt in the spring. Plus many special events are held on the farm throughout the year.

Students can learn while having fun too. The composting and education programs give 130,000 school visitors a glimpse of where their food comes from and a greater appreciation for the earth.

The Queens County Farm Museum hosts birthday parties, corporate events, and even weddings. Check it all out at Queensfarm.org.

