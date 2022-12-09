Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue in WNY

Two rescues from Buddy's Second Change Rescue in Western New York will compete. Meet Darcy and Josh AllenHound (great name).

Paws Crossed Animal Rescue - Westchester County

Tom Barky will represent the Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Westchester County.

Rescue Dogs Rock NYC

Four pups will compete for the Rescue Dogs Rock in New York City, a shelter familiar with the annual Puppy Bowl.

For the last 3 years, we have participated in this event with 7 former puppy players. This year we added four more to our list.

Meet Clover, Mini, Roland (Rolo) and Timber.

Puppy Bowl XIX

Puppy Bowl XIX will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues, and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before.

During the game, audiences will also meet eleven special needs puppy players looking for their forever homes that will include Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian, Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie/ Australian Cattle Dog; Mykonos, a American Staffordshire Terrier/ Bulldog with a cleft palate, among others.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy on February 12.

Watch Puppy Bowl XIX on the Animal Planet or stream on discovery+. Game time is 2 PM.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: