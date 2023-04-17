Helicopter Called to Make Daring Water Rescue in Central New York

For insanely close calls and life-saving rescues like this, it's why we need to thank our police and first responders.
What started as a beautiful day in Pulaski, took a dangerous turn when one 28-year-old man was swept down the Salmon River. It's unsure if the person was injured or just unable to control himself in the current.
Luckily, someone was able to call 9-1-1 and get someone there to help. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office received the alert and sent their Air 1 helicopter in to make the rescue.
Through a joint effort with the New York State Troopers and Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies on Air 1, they were able to successfully rescue the swimmer from the river. It wasn't an easy task, but if it weren't for Air 1 it'd be a completely different story.
This rescue once again proves what a wonderful asset Air 1 is to all of Central New York and beyond. The fact these deputies and troopers could quickly travel to save someone's life from almost 40 miles away is incredible.