Price Chopper/Market 32 Recalling Loads of This Cheese in New York State

Better check your fridge before you eat this... it's included in the latest statewide recall.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a recall on an assortment of their Grated Cheese products. It's not that the cheese has gone bad or has something harmful mixed in, officials just say it's not matching their specs.

We are recalling these products as they are not up to our quality standards.

The recall was originally issued on May 1st, for the following PICS Grated Cheese's:

PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 3oz – UPC 41735 04929

– UPC 41735 04929 PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04930

– UPC 41735 04930 PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 16oz – UPC 41735 02489

– UPC 41735 02489 PICS Italian Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 09321

– UPC 41735 09321 PICS Hot & Spicy Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 00414

8oz – UPC 41735 00414 PICS Garlic & Herb Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 08444

8oz – UPC 41735 08444 PICS Romano Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04420

8oz – UPC 41735 04420 PICS 3 Cheese Parmesan Grated Chees e 8oz – UPC 41735 08443

e 8oz – UPC 41735 08443 PICS Cotija Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04985

Good news, no side effects have been reported from the products. Store officials are simply telling customers to either throw the cheese out, or return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 location for a full refund.

Ready-to-Eat Meat Soup Health Alert

Cheese isn't the only thing to check in your fridge. A number of ready-to-eat meat soup products might have been made, packed, or handled under insanitary conditions. Not only is the soup possibly contaminated, but it could also spoil before it's listed expiration date because of it.

FSIS is advising anyone with the soup to NOT eat or serve the product. They are not issuing a recall because the products are no longer being sold in stores. But that doesn't mean someone might still have it in their home.

USDA Issues Health Alert for These Soups in New York State The USDA has issued a Health Alert, advising anyone with these soups to throw them out. A bacteria found within the product is causing the soups to expire early, far before their listed expiration dates.

Below are the soups included...

