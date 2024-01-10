Powerful High Winds Force Travel Bans Across New York State

If you're traveling to Western New York you may have to take another road. The New York State Thruway has issued a travel ban for parts of I-90.

Tandem & Empty Truck Ban

Due to the forecasted high winds, all tandems, empty trucks, and tractor-trailers are restricted from traveling on parts of the New York State Thruway.

Exit 36 (Watertown - Binghamton - I-81) to the Pennsylvania border

Niagara Thruway (I-190) between I-90 and exit 22 (Route 62)

The ban is in effect until further notice.

Wind Advisory

Western New York is under a Wind Advisory until 7 PM Wednesday, January 10. Gusts of up to 50 MPH are expected that could cause downed trees and power lines.

Check Road Conditions

You can check road conditions before you leave the house. Get all the information and check out cameras along your route anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

If you do have to travel during a winter storm keep these driving tips in mind.

Driving Tips

Check the latest weather forecast before leaving

Keep a full tank of gas

Check fluid levels (windshield washer fluid, ant-freeze)

Have a spare tire, jack, and wheel wrench

Don't use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to brake

Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Don't crowd the plow

If you do not have to go out on the roads, then don’t

Vehicle Necessities

Make sure your vehicle is filled with winter necessities before heading out. Stock the truck to help you to be safe in case you get stranded.

Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, etc

Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc

If you do happen to drive off the road and get stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT get out of your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for some time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

