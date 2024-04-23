Winning Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Central New York
One lucky lottery player is waking up a millionaire. And it's not someone from the Big Apple for a change. The winning ticket was sold in Central New York.
The winning numbers from the Monday, April 22 Powerball drawing were:
12-16-33-39-52 +1
The winning ticket was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero.
A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero less than a month ago. This one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.
Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
