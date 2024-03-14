Winner winner chicken dinner! Someone is a millionaire after hitting the Powerball in New York.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 13 drawing were:

21-29-54-59-62 +4

There were two second-place winners of $1,000,000.00. One of them was in New York. The winning ticket was sold in Queens at the Avadh Convenience store on Broadway.

The sign above the store says it all - Play Lotto Here. Someone did, and they are now a million-dollar winner.

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Grow

The jackpot has been growing since the beginning of 2024. It continues to rise after no ticket matched all six numbers.

Saturday's jackpot is now up to $600 million with a cash payout of $293.4 million, not quite a top 10 amount.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the big billion-dollar jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. But you can't win if you don't play.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

With the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continuing to rise, so are the lottery scams.

They have different names but they are all the same, promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

