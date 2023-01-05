A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica.

Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104.

The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.

Wise in His Years

Though Polly spent a half century in Utica, he was actually much older than that. Zookeepers estimate the cockatoo was somewhere between the ages of 70 and 80 years old. It seems like a lot, but that's typically the average life expectancy of the bird.

He was a fan favorite of many visitors, donors and staff members. Many people may remember meeting Polly during school presentations or eating lunch on the grass at the zoo.

Rapidly Declining Health

The Utica Zoo's Veterinary team had been monitoring Polly closely over the past couple years. As he was getting older, he was dealing with a number of "age-related" medical concerns according to the staff.

He was quickly taken out of the Ambassador Animal program, but still stayed around the Utica Zoo staff. He spent most his time in the staff offices and chiming in on meetings.

Sadly, things got much worse in December. Polly's health declined incredibly fast, with doctor's believing he had suffered a stroke. He continued to receive close care, until the decision was made recently to humanely euthanize him.

Lead Keeper Matt Ardaiolo says this was an incredibly difficult decision to make.

Polly has been a stalwart figure of the Utica Zoo... His quality of life had deteriorated, and he did not appear to have a path to recovery

Help Remember Polly

You can help the Utica Zoo honor Polly by donating to Polly's Fund. All gifts will support the Utica Zoo Education and ZooMobile Program.

Donations can be made by clicking here or by mail to One Utica Zoo Way, Utica, NY 13501.

