Polling Site Relocated After MVCC Emergency Lockdown

An emergency relocation of polling has taken place after a lockdown on the Mohawk Valley Community College campus.

The polling site that was originally at Mohawk Valley Community College has been immediately relocated to Utica Fire Department Station 3.

The Oneida County Board of Elections is taking immediate action to ensure the continuity of our democratic process in response to an unforeseen emergency. The decision to move the polling site has been made in consultation with local authorities, and it is essential to ensure that all eligible voters in the affected districts have the opportunity to cast their ballots.

New Polling Site

Utica Fire Department Station 3

1501 Mohawk Street

Utica, NY 13501

Polls will be open until 9:00 PM.

The Oneida County Board of Elections remains committed to facilitating the exercise of our citizens' right to vote, and we thank all registered voters for their understanding and cooperation during this temporary relocation.

If any voter faces difficulties accessing the new polling location or requires any more information, they are encouraged to contact the Oneida County Board of Elections at (315) 798-5765 or visit ocgovboe.net.