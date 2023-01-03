It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake

When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally.

It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well.

NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County after receiving a report of an ATV stuck in the ice. Oddly enough, the call didn't even come from the owners. Instead, Retired Forest Ranger Lieutenant Robert Morse found the wheeler and made the call himself.

Rangers made the trip to Waneta Lake in the Town of Rockland to check the damage. When they got there, all they could see were two tires sticking out of the ice and a lot of work ahead of them to get it out.

Talk about a "polar(is) plunge" gone wrong!

They ended up calling a tow company to break the ice and get the ATV out of the wheeler. This saved any risk the rangers could face trying to get the four-wheeler out by themselves.

The NYS Rangers were able to identify the two owners, who ended up being from Pennsylvania. Each were issued a ticket for unauthorized motor vehicle use on state land.

