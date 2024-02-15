Oneida Indian Nation Set For Biggest Upgrade In 20 Years

The largest evolution of Turning Stone Resort Casino in two decades is taking place at Point Place Casino.

More gaming, more dining options, and a hotel are planned for the large-scale expansion that will cost the Oneida Indian Nation more than $50 million.

“Listening to our guests is one of the reasons the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises have been so successful,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “With constant requests for more of everything Point Place Casino offers since its opening, we knew this expansion was more than necessary."

Point Place Casino has outgrown its space since opening in 2018. Visitors have requested lodging to accommodate weekend trips, additional dining options, and expanded choices in gaming for years. Their requests are being answered with a gaming floor that will double in size.

New Hotel

The expansion will include a brand-new, multi-story hotel with 100 guest rooms and 8 luxurious suites. Inside a beautiful lobby area, guests will enjoy a Perfect Pour Cafe satellite location, while a spacious event area will accommodate meetings, celebrations, and other gatherings.

New Restaurant

A new restaurant will offer delicious American grill-style fare, while popular dining venue The Burgers of Madison County will add breakfast service alongside its existing lunch and dinner menus.

Fireside Lounge Reinvention

The gaming floor isn't the only thing doubling in size. The Fireside Lounge will add an expanded bar area and create a 360-degree view of its wood-burning fireplace.

New cozy seating will make the lounge an even more inviting place for guests to enjoy a specialty cocktail, craft beer, or wine around the glowing fire.

More Jobs

The Point Place Casino expansion is expected to create 250 construction and permanent full-time and part-time jobs. Work is expected to begin this summer.

