If you love Central New York and don’t mind a little exercise, mark your calendars for Saturday, September 13, 2025. That’s when Saranac Brewery is hosting Utica’s very first Plogging Event, a free, community-powered walk/run with a mission: cleaning up the streets of Utica, one step at a time.

Plogging might sound like a newfangled trend, but it actually started in Sweden. The concept is simple and brilliant: you jog or walk while picking up litter. It’s a perfect blend of fitness, fun, and environmental action—and it’s spreading around the world because it lets you do good while staying active.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or someone who enjoys a casual stroll through your neighborhood, this event welcomes everyone. And here’s the best part: after your workout and clean-up, participants are invited back to Saranac Brewery to celebrate with music, food, and a free pint of Weekend Warrior, a crisp, refreshing beer brewed to toast your hard work.

kazoka30/Think Stock kazoka30/Think Stock loading...

Make Utica Cleaner

Local vendors and partners are also joining the fun, including Lululemon Syracuse, Sneaker Shop with Asics demos, Utica Coffee, In Bloom Yoga, and more. You can browse, grab a snack, or try a few fitness tips along the way.

“This isn’t just a run,” said Dennis Brinkworth, Market Manager. “It’s a way to make Utica cleaner, greener, and to have a lot of fun doing it.”

Get our free mobile app

Location: Saranac Brewery, Utica, NY

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

9:30 AM – Doors open

10:30 AM – Yoga with Bloom Yoga

11:00 AM – Group photo + Plogging kickoff

12:00 PM – Return with collected trash

12–2 PM – Celebration with food, beer, and FREE Weekend Warrior

The event is free, open to all fitness levels, and already attracting participants excited to make a difference. Whether you’re running, walking, or just stopping by for the celebration, this is a chance to give back to your city while moving your body.

Sign up and learn more here: Saranac Plogging Event.