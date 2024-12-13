One Person Dead After Plane Crashes on New York Highway

One person is dead and another was critically injured after a plane went down on a New York highway, shutting it down for hours.

New York State Police were called to a small plane crash on I-684 near Exit 2 in Westchester County around 7 PM on Thursday, December 12.

FAA & NTSB Investigating

The pilot reported engine problems near the Westchester County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

An attempt was made to land the aircraft at the small airport, but the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the engine failed and the plane crashed onto the highway.

One Person Dead, One Seriously Injured

State Police found two individuals on the plane when they arrived on scene. One was dead and the other was in serious condition.

I-684 was closed in both directions and detours were in place while the first responders investigated the crash.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) worked to contain and clean up.

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual.”

The FAA and NTSB will continue to investigate. Further update will come from the NTSB.

Get our free mobile app