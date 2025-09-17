Disgusting TikTok ‘Pissing’ Trend Hits New York Schools and Colleges
A bizarre TikTok trend has hit several colleges and universities in Central and Upstate New York.
Students are filming themselves urinating in public spots around campus and sharing the videos under the hashtag #SUNYpissers. This trend, which has appeared at colleges across the country, has hit Syracuse, Albany, and Cornell.
Syracuse Pissers
At Syracuse University, accounts like @syracuse_pissers and @syracusepisser have posted videos of urination at locations such as Robert Shaw Hall and the JMA Dome. Interestingly, @syracusepisser has since deleted their content, according to The New House.
There's speculation about whether the videos are genuine or if participants are using water bottles.
Albany Campus Police Investigating
At the University at Albany, the trend has drawn the attention of campus police after students were seen urinating on the football field logo and on benches in academic buildings.
The Times Union reports that police have already confirmed at least one video was staged, involving a student using a water bottle.
Hitting High Schools Too
It’s not just college campuses; the trend is hitting high schools, too. There's a Westmorelandpisser on TikTok, see urinating everywhere.
Pissing Hunters
If urinating on school grounds isn't stupid enough, there are hunters. Some students have created accounts to track the "pissers," such as @the.unc.pisser.hunter and @syracuse.pisser.h.
However, these accounts have yet to post any updates.
Public Urination Against the Law
In New York State, public urination is against the law and can result in fines, summonses, or even a criminal record, depending on where and how it happens.
What the heck is wrong with people, especially kids today? It’s amazing—and a little shocking—what some people will do just to get clicks and go viral.
