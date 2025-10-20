Hemstrought’s Bakeries is once again turning their signature halfmoon cookies pink for a powerful cause: Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, they have teamed up with Savoir, a skincare brand founded by Whitestown native and breast cancer survivor Carly Guerra. It is a collaboration rooted in personal experience and purpose. For every boxed pink halfmoon cookie sold now through November 11th, Hemstrought’s will donate fifty cents to Cancer and Careers, a nonprofit that supports people navigating cancer while continuing to work.

Why the Pink Halfmoon Matters

For Guerra, she told WKTV this partnership is deeply personal. She remembers how important it was to feel like herself, even in the middle of treatment:

“One of the things I really wanted after I was diagnosed was to continue to feel normal, even though I had to embark on this healing journey,” she said. She credits Cancer and Careers for helping her rebuild confidence and stay strong professionally. “They were incredible mentors to me that partnered with me and guided me throughout my career journey as I entered my healing and into remission to be able to thrive at work.”

The pink cookies are sweet, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable. But for many in Central New York, they also represent hope.

Every October, the community gathers for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utica, one of the most uplifting events in the region. This year’s walk, presented by Upstate Cancer Center, takes place Sunday, October 26th at Mohawk Valley Community College. What began in 1984 as one woman’s simple “move along a thon” has since become a nationwide force that has raised nearly one billion dollars toward research, treatment, and patient support.

Details on Utica’s Making Strides Walk

The day begins with activities at eight thirty, with the official walk stepping off at 10:30AM. Survivors and thrivers who register online ahead of time even receive a free T shirt mailed directly to their home. On event day, there is music, photo stations, pink wrapped vehicles, food trucks, and even a kids zone. In this community, no one fights alone.

