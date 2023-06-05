Peeling Plate? Replace it or Get a Ticket in New York
Do you have peeling plates? You better get them replaced before you get a ticket.
We've all seen those New York license plates that appear to be peeling like a bad sunburn. There seems to be more and more of them on cars lately. But, did you know if you don't replace them you can be ticketed? The same goes for damaged plates. Here's what to do.
Replace Peeling Plates for Free
The peeling plates are officially called delaminating and you'll need to get new ones. They can be replaced for free. However, if you want to keep the same plate number there is a $20 charge.
Damaged Plates Replaced
On the other hand, if your license plate is damaged as in the photo below, you have to pay for that.
Replacing damaged plates will cost you $25 for the plates and $3.75 for a new registration. Keeping the same number is an additional $20.
Replace Plates at DMV
Whether you're replacing peeling or damaged plates, be prepared to provide a picture of the plate. Replacements can be done at a local DMV office or you can call the Custom Plates Unit at 518-402-4838 between 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. More information is available on the DMV's website.
Destroy Old Plates
Your damaged or peeling plates do not need to be returned to the DMV. You'll need to destroy your old plates so they cannot be reused.
If your plates are not destroyed and someone else uses them, you could be held responsible for any traffic tickets written against the plates and for any fines resulting from the tickets.
The DMV recommends using a permanent marker to cross out the plate number or deface the plates.