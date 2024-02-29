Hollywood A Lister Spotted in New York

It's not unusual to run into someone famous in New York. More and more celebrities are calling the Empire State home.

One A-lister was spotted walking down the street in Millbrook, New York. And he's no stranger to the area either.

People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, Paul Rudd stopped to chat with a fan and take a photo. "Hellva nice guy," Mike Rootigliano shared on Facebook.

Samuel's Sweet Shop

Rudd can often be seen in the area. He and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead, teamed up with a few longtime customers to keep Samuel' Sweet Shop open in Rhinebeck, New York after the original owner passed suddenly in 2014.

You'll find the Sweet Shop at 42 East Market Street in Rhinebeck or sameulssweetshop.com. You may even see Rudd or Morgan when you stop in.

Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook loading...

Kiefer Sutherland in New York

Kiefer Sutherland was spotted enjoying a meal at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston, New York recently.

Sutherland's visit was the biggest highlight of our day!

Read More: Richard Gere Dines with Family in Syracuse

Kevin Bacon

Sutherland's Flatliner co-star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were seen at Utica Coffee Roasting Company. Both probably stopped in for their morning jolt of caffeine before heading to their camp in the Adirondacks for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

It was a pleasure to meet these amazing and talented people!

Read More: Cheers! Kelsey Grammer at New Hartford Bar

Geraldo Rivera Grabs Bite

A famous talk show host was spotted dining at a restaurant after spending a day on the water. Geraldo Rivera enjoyed a bite to eat at Parkside Drive-In in St. Johnsville.

Read More: Celebrity Chef Dines at CNY Restaurant

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

Celebs in Upstate New York

Several celebrities not only vacation in New York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams