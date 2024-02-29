Hollywood A Lister Spotted in New York
It's not unusual to run into someone famous in New York. More and more celebrities are calling the Empire State home.
One A-lister was spotted walking down the street in Millbrook, New York. And he's no stranger to the area either.
People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, Paul Rudd stopped to chat with a fan and take a photo. "Hellva nice guy," Mike Rootigliano shared on Facebook.
Samuel's Sweet Shop
Rudd can often be seen in the area. He and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead, teamed up with a few longtime customers to keep Samuel' Sweet Shop open in Rhinebeck, New York after the original owner passed suddenly in 2014.
You'll find the Sweet Shop at 42 East Market Street in Rhinebeck or sameulssweetshop.com. You may even see Rudd or Morgan when you stop in.
Kiefer Sutherland in New York
Kiefer Sutherland was spotted enjoying a meal at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston, New York recently.
Sutherland's visit was the biggest highlight of our day!
Kevin Bacon
Sutherland's Flatliner co-star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were seen at Utica Coffee Roasting Company. Both probably stopped in for their morning jolt of caffeine before heading to their camp in the Adirondacks for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
It was a pleasure to meet these amazing and talented people!
Geraldo Rivera Grabs Bite
A famous talk show host was spotted dining at a restaurant after spending a day on the water. Geraldo Rivera enjoyed a bite to eat at Parkside Drive-In in St. Johnsville.
Celebs in Upstate New York
Several celebrities not only vacation in New York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.
