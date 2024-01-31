Paul Revere rides again in Rome, New York. Letters on the famous sign are shining again.

The iconic Revere Copper and Brass sign is being brought back to life after being dark for more than 20 years.

"We know this project is not just near and dear to Revere employees, but the Rome community at large," said CEO and President Mike O'Shaughnessy.

Credit - Revere Copper Products Inc./Facebook Credit - Revere Copper Products Inc./Facebook loading...

Let There Be Light

The plan is to modernize the technology of the sign while still maintaining the classic appearance.

If all goes according to plan, the famous sign, atop the oldest manufacturing company in the country, will completely light up for the first time in more than 20 years on July 4, 2024.

Some of the letters are already glowing. The C, P, and two S's lit up while LED lights were being tested this week, and it seemed to work.

RV Stoltz captured the famous sign with the four letters all aglow.

Credit - RV Stoltz/Facebook Credit - RV Stoltz/Facebook loading...

Glowed Through the Night

The four letters glowed lit throughout the night for all to enjoy. It was a nice way to start the next day too.

Check it the shot Steve Bolton shared on Facebook as the sun was coming up.

Credit - Steve Bolton/Facebook Credit - Steve Bolton/Facebook loading...

Paul Revere's Ride

Revere Copper was founded in 1801 by Paul Revere, the famed patriot who rode from Boston to Lexington to warn of the advance of the British Army. A ride that became a famous poem by Henry Wadsworth.

One if by land, and two if by sea;

And I on the opposite shore will be,

Ready to ride and spread the alarm

Through every Middlesex village and farm.

Paul Revere's Ride Getty Images loading...

Revere to Ride Again

Revere will be ready to ride in Rome again soon. Let's cross our fingers all goes well and the famous sign will shine bright on Independence Day.

