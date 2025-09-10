There’s nothing better than free pizza—especially when it’s a brand-new kind no one else has tried yet.

Papa Johns is rolling out something different, something that blends comfort food with a little bit of luxury, and for one day only, you can snag a pie without spending a dime.

The buzz is all about the Croissant Pizza, a creation that’s already turned heads overseas. Instead of the usual crust, this one is made to taste like a buttery croissant—light, flaky, and crisp in every bite.

Finally Comes to United States

It first launched in the UAE, where it quickly became a hit, and now the U.S. finally gets a taste.

However, don’t think this is just another menu item you can pick up at any time. Papa Johns is treating the Croissant Pizza like an exclusive drop. It’s not only limited—it’s free.

The company says it wanted to give its most loyal fans something truly special, and this mash-up of pastry and pizza definitely qualifies.

Free For One Day Only

Here’s what you need to know: on Tuesday, September 10, from 12 to 2 PM, Papa Rewards members can claim one complimentary Croissant Pizza. It’s carry-out only, one per customer, and only while supplies last, so you’ll need to plan ahead if you want to grab one before they’re gone.

Not a rewards club member? Sign up HERE.

There are 55 Papa Johns locations in the Empire State, but only one in Central New York. It's on James Street in Syracuse.

If you love free food, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t, you’ll want to grab a free limited-time Croissant Pizza today before it's gone.