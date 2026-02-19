Howe Caverns Tours: So Good They Literally Blow Your Panties Off

Yes, you read that right. Apparently, Howe Caverns tours are so amazing that they literally blow your panties off.

A recent Facebook post with a picture of panties left on the floor has the comment section absolutely ON FIRE.

When I first saw it, I zoomed in to read the sign. THEN I saw the underwear. I immediately scrolled to the comments and they did not disappoint.

READ MORE: Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York No More

Comments That Are Pure Gold

Gary Johnson: "I'm sorry. Can you please set them aside? I'll grab them this weekend."

"I'm sorry. Can you please set them aside? I'll grab them this weekend." Rick Melvin: "Not quite a glass slipper, but I’ll have to go door to door seeing who they fit."

"Not quite a glass slipper, but I’ll have to go door to door seeing who they fit." Dan Doyle: "Maybe they saw the temperature down there and thought it might be refreshing going commando. On a side note, an extra wipe down of the boat seats might be warranted."

"Maybe they saw the temperature down there and thought it might be refreshing going commando. On a side note, an extra wipe down of the boat seats might be warranted." Anthony Guarnieri: "They look like they are about to start growing their own stalagmites."

"They look like they are about to start growing their own stalagmites." Heather McGrew: "Someone became a new member of the mile low club."

"Someone became a new member of the mile low club." Maria Mariaa: "Well, I know howE her caverns are doing -- they are feeling a draft!"

"Well, I know howE her caverns are doing -- they are feeling a draft!" Jessica Henry McClements: "My 1st child was conceived here in 1997."

"My 1st child was conceived here in 1997." Theresa Elizabeth: "This was a protest to the discontinued Naked In A Cave events!"

Get our free mobile app

Bottom Line

Seriously, if you haven’t visited Howe Caverns yet, your cave experience might blow more than just your mind.

Between the unexpected “panty drop” and the hilariously pun-filled comments, this post is pure internet gold.

Whoever is in charge of their social media needs a raise!