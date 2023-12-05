Brides in a Frenzy as CNY Wedding Venue Abruptly Closes

One popular wedding venue in Central New York has abruptly closed and canceled all future events, leaving brides in a frenzy to find a location.

As if weddings weren't stressful enough. Several brides are scrambling to find a new venue for their special day after the one they chose closed.

Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook loading...

Owera Vineyards Closes

Owera Vineyards, in Cazenovia, New York has hosted weddings and other events since 2013. After 10 years, the hosting is over. There has been no news about the abrupt closing on the vineyard's Facebook page and the website is "under construction.

However, the co-owner of Owera, Peter Muserlian, confirmed the closure to The Post-Standard.

He said the business is “committed” to finding replacement venues for people affected by the cancellations. He declined to answer other questions about the closure.

Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook loading...

Nuisance Complains

Peter and his wife Nancy bought the 58-acre winery in 2007. They opened a tasting room a few years later. A tent was also set up with plans for a new building to host larger events like weddings.

The bigger events brought in more people but it also brought in more noise. The winery was cited for nuisance on several occasions and the town blocked the proposal for a new building in 2013.

Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook Credit - Owera Vineyards/Facebook loading...

Tasting Room Closes Too

Ten years later the Muserlians are still left waiting for approval for the event center. They've not only decided to close the venue and stop hosting weddings but the tasting room has also been shut down.

Sky Armory in Syracuse is offering to help brides looking for a new location after the announcement of Owera Vineyard's closing.

"We feel very badly that Owera Vineyards will no longer be hosting events. If any bridal couples or other events need a new home for their upcoming event, please feel free to contact us for date availability."

The Muserlians plan to continue with farming, wine production, and distribution at the winery.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams