Over 100,000 Tickets Issued by Speeding Radars in New York
The new speed radars across New York State have captured over 130,000 drivers breaking the law in less than a year. A number of those violators are in the Mohawk Valley.
The speed cameras were implemented in April 2023, as construction season began across the state. More than 133,000 liability notices have been issued this year for speeding in work zones.
Long Island – 41,709
Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578
New York City – 12,330
Albany/Capital Region – 4,616
Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200
Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140
Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016
Buffalo/Western New York - 849
Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 211
Watertown/North Country - 113
Utica/Mohawk Valley - 99
Thruway - 37,779
Of the more than 7 million vehicles that passed an automated work zone, less than two percent were issued violations.
Operation Hardhat
2,919 tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat this year. Utica and the Mohawk Valley had the most violations.
Utica/Mohawk Valley - 504
Albany/Capital Region - 438
Long Island - 378
Syracuse/Central New York - 272
Binghamton/Southern Tier - 272
Thruway - 258
Rochester/Finger Lakes - 222
Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 198
Watertown/North Country - 174
Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley - 105
Buffalo/Western New York - 98
Work Zone Fines
$50 for first violation
$75 for second violation
$100 for third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation
Unpaid fines may result in a vehicle registration hold and drivers cannot renew their registrations without first paying their fines. Owners may contest a violation within 30 days of when they receive notice.
60 percent of the funds collected through the program will supplement work zone safety projects.
The cameras move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams