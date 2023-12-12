Over 100,000 Tickets Issued by Speeding Radars in New York

The new speed radars across New York State have captured over 130,000 drivers breaking the law in less than a year. A number of those violators are in the Mohawk Valley.

The speed cameras were implemented in April 2023, as construction season began across the state. More than 133,000 liability notices have been issued this year for speeding in work zones.

Long Island – 41,709

Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578

New York City – 12,330

Albany/Capital Region – 4,616

Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200

Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140

Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016

Buffalo/Western New York - 849

Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 211

Watertown/North Country - 113

Utica/Mohawk Valley - 99

Thruway - 37,779

Of the more than 7 million vehicles that passed an automated work zone, less than two percent were issued violations.

Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM loading...

Operation Hardhat

2,919 tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat this year. Utica and the Mohawk Valley had the most violations.

Utica/Mohawk Valley - 504

Albany/Capital Region - 438

Long Island - 378

Syracuse/Central New York - 272

Binghamton/Southern Tier - 272

Thruway - 258

Rochester/Finger Lakes - 222

Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 198

Watertown/North Country - 174

Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley - 105

Buffalo/Western New York - 98

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Work Zone Fines

$50 for first violation

$75 for second violation

$100 for third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation

Unpaid fines may result in a vehicle registration hold and drivers cannot renew their registrations without first paying their fines. Owners may contest a violation within 30 days of when they receive notice.

60 percent of the funds collected through the program will supplement work zone safety projects.

The cameras move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams