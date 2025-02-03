Outlaw Music Festival Back In Central New York This Summer
The Outlaw Music Festival 10TH Anniversary Tour is coming to Central and Upstate New York for the summer of 2025. Here's how to buy your tickets.
The Outlaw Music Festival 10TH Anniversary Tour
Since its inception in 2016, the festival has grown into one of the largest touring Americana music experiences in North America, bringing together legendary artists and modern superstars. The 2025 tour promises to be the biggest yet, featuring 35 stops across 22 states with an incredible lineup of performers.
Led by cultural and musical icon Willie Nelson and Family, this milestone tour will feature Bob Dylan, Turnpike Troubadours, The Red Clay Strays, Waylon Payne, and more. The festival celebrates its legacy of outlaw spirit and genre-defying music, with past lineups including artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Chris Stapleton, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, and Neil Young. Fans can expect unforgettable performances, vibrant festival experiences, and special tributes marking a decade of Outlaw magic.
Central New York Stop On The Tour
New York fans won’t want to miss this year’s Outlaw Music Festival as it makes a highly anticipated stop at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY, on August 10, 2025. The lineup for this stop will feature:
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
The Red Clay Strays
Waylon Payne
How To Buy Tickets
Tickets for the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale on Friday, February 7th, at 10AM via OutlawMusicFestival.com and Ticketmaster.com. Citi card members will have access to an exclusive presale from February 4th at 10AM to February 6th at 10PM through the Citi Entertainment program. VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seats and exclusive festival merchandise.
Other New York Stops On The Tour
August 1, 2025 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Wilco
Lucinda Williams
Waylon Payne
August 2, 2025 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Wilco
Lucinda Williams
Waylon Payne
August 8, 2025 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Turnpike Troubadours
The Red Clay Strays
Waylon Payne
You can read more online here.
