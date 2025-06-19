There’s a sigh of relief in Oswego, New York. Mac the wallaby has been found alive and is close to home.

Grace and Glory Animals, the local animal education zoo from Oswego that she escaped from, shared the good news late Tuesday night, June 18th.

Mac had been missing since Sunday evening (June 15th) after she slipped out of her enclosure around 6PM. Despite several sightings, the elusive wallaby remained just out of reach. “She was just one step ahead of us all night,” the zoo wrote on Facebook earlier this week.

READ MORE: Every Central New York Farmers' Markets For 2025

Why Mac Isn't Home Yet: The Gentle Capture Plan

The update now confirms that Mac is safe and enjoying herself—munching on grass not far from the zoo. While her caretakers are thrilled she’s alive and uninjured, they’re working on a less stressful way to safely bring her home.

“The current plan is not working because of the mass amount of space,” the zoo shared. “We had to take a break so she doesn’t get stressed and hurt herself.”

Mac is described as shy and likely hiding near familiar surroundings. Her caregivers are hopeful that with patience and the right approach, she’ll be back soon. The zoo has continued to thank the community for their support and urges people to still report any sightings to avoid missing another opportunity to safely capture her.

If you spot Mac or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Grace and Glory Animals at (315) 326-1434 or message them on Facebook.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as they come. For now, the community can breathe easier knowing Mac is safe and not far from home.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams