2 Cities in New York Among 50 Worst for Bed Bugs

Two places in the Empire State made Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. One is no surprise and the other is getting better at battling the bug problems.

Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel says bed bugs are master hitchhikers and despite what many think, they are visible to the naked. They're just excellent at hiding.

The pesky buggers can spread quickly too. Females deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. It’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control.

Big Problem in the Big Apple

The Big Apple has one big bed bug problem. New York City saw the highest jump in 2022, rising 9 spots to #2 on Orkin's annual list, and that's where the city remains in 2024.

Who has the honor of having the most bed bugs? Even the wind can't blow them out of Chicago. The city has the worst bed bugs for the fourth year in a row.

The only other city in New York still battling a bed bug problem is Buffalo. The good news is, it fell 13 spots down the list to #42.

Bed Bug Prevention

Orkin has provided tips to prevent bed bugs from entering your home in the first place and what to do if you find them.

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs. Check places where bed bugs hide, including mattress tags and seams, behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets, and picture frames.

Decrease clutter to make it easier to spot bed bugs.

Inspect your residence regularly—when you move in, after a trip when a service worker visits, or after guests stay overnight.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside.

Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed.

Bed Bugs on Vacation

When traveling, remember to check for bed bugs before you S.L.E.E.P.

S urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spot bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress."

urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spot bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress." L ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures, and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures, and even torn wallpaper. E levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom.

levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom. E valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home.

valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home. *Place clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes after you get home.

See the complete list of Buggiest Cities at Orkin.com.

