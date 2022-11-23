Open Letter to Those Who Have To Work on Thanksgiving; Thank You!
While we are all celebrating with our families, there are those who can't.
Thanksgiving is the time of year where we all gather together with our loved ones to celebrate everything we are grateful for. Whether it's for the friends, family, or food... we should never take this time together for granted.
There are many lines of work where people aren't allowed to be home for the holidays, Thanksgiving being one of the hardest.
Healthcare Workers
Thank you for everything that you do. You work everyday to save peoples lives, sometimes without even blinking an eye. We are beyond grateful for your dedication to healing and protecting those we love.
Delivery & Truck Drivers
The time you spend on the road does not go unnoticed or forgotten. If you aren't working non-stop, then none of us would have food to put on our tables. Whatever you're transporting, it's essential and so are you. THANK YOU!
Our Military
A sacrifice and commitment that goes beyond words... and beyond yourself. Your life is on the line for our freedom, while your family is far away and waiting for you to come back home. Thank you for everything.
To Everyone Else in Between
Whether your job is big or small, we are all thankful for your sacrifice. Time is one of the hardest things to give up, especially when it means family. If you're working any job this Thanksgiving, thank you for your sacrifice in order to provide for those you love.
When sitting around the table with everyone you love this year, be grateful for the time you have together. Even more so, be grateful for those out there working and giving you the opportunity to spend that time with your family.