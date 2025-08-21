This school year is shaping up to be a little different for Oneida students. After a storm in June damaged the high school, both high school and middle school students will be sharing the middle school building.

To make it work, high school students will start their day earlier, while middle school students will finish later—after 3 p.m.—so everyone has space for learning.

The exact start and end times are still being finalized in collaboration with the State Education Department.

Shorter Classes, Remote Learning

To fit everything in, class periods will be a bit shorter than usual, and some remote learning may be part of the schedule, according to WKTV.

Despite these changes, lunch will still be provided for all students, so no one will miss out on a mid-day meal.

Families will get their student schedules at Back to School Night on September 2. If a parent or guardian isn’t able to attend, schedules will be available on the first day of school.

The district also plans to share a comprehensive overview of the daily structure for both middle and high school students soon, so families know what to expect.

Parking Improvements

Meanwhile, improvements are underway at the middle school to make daily operations smoother.

Work is being done to improve traffic flow and add more parking for staff members. These upgrades should make drop-off and pick-up easier and help the school day run more efficiently for students and staff alike.

"We are encouraged by the progress being made and remain committed to keeping our community informed," Superintendent of Schools Matt Carpenter said.

Keeping Students Safe, Fed & Educated

While the schedule changes may take a little getting used to, these adjustments are all aimed at keeping students safe, fed, and ready to learn while the high school is being repaired.

It’s a big shift, but with a little patience, everyone will settle into the new routine.