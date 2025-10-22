The City of Oneida is alerting residents about a new email scam that’s been circulating.

What the Fake Emails Look Like

Scammers are impersonating the city’s planning department and asking people to send money for fake permit approval fees. The emails look official at first glance. They appear to come from “planningdept.cityofoneida@usa.com” and even claim to be from the “City of Oneida NY Planning Commission” and Planning Director Steve Vonderweidt.

In the message, recipients are asked to wire money for “permit application approval fees.” This is a request that may sound legitimate to anyone currently applying for a permit. But city officials want residents to know this is 100% a scam.

They are urging anyone who receives one of these messages not to reply, click on any links, open attachments, or send money under any circumstances. If possible, residents are asked to preserve the email, including the full headers, and report it to law enforcement immediately.

How to Know If an Email Is Real

One big detail to watch for: Real City of Oneida staff emails will always come from addresses ending in @oneidacityny.gov. They will never come from Gmail, Yahoo, USA.com, or any other public email service. City officials also emphasized that Oneida does not request wire transfers for permits, fees, or any city-related payments ever. So if a message asks you to wire money, that’s an immediate red flag.

What To Do If You Receive the Scam Email

If you’re ever unsure whether a request is legitimate, officials say the solution is simple: call City Hall directly at 315-363-4800. Staff will confirm whether any fees are owed, and help ensure you’re not being taken advantage of.