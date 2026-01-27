With dangerously cold temperatures sticking around, Oneida County is keeping extra doors open to help residents stay safe and warm.

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced that the overnight warming center at the Oneida County Office Building, located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica, will remain open until further notice. The decision comes as overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits, and even below zero, throughout the week.

“With overnight low temperatures expected to dip to single digits and below zero, the County Office Building will remain open as a warming shelter to shield residents in need from the extreme cold,” Picente said.

He added that nearly 50 people have already used the warming center during the recent cold snap, highlighting just how important the resource has become.

The warming center is set up by the county’s Department of Family and Community Services on the first floor of the building and operates nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. While there are no beds or bedding provided, the space offers seating, restrooms, heat, and a safe place to get out of the cold. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is also providing overnight security.

This effort is part of a larger coordinated response across Central New York. DFCS is working closely with the Rescue Mission of Utica, which operates a 24/7 Drop-In and Warming Center at 1013 West Street. The Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter at 203 Rutger Street also has 59 beds available and is distributing cold-weather essentials like hats, gloves, blankets, and other winter gear.

Another overnight option is the Morrow Warming Center, operated by Cornerstone Community Church at 500 Plant Street in Utica. That location is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Additionally, the South Rome Senior Center at 112 Ridge Street in Rome will serve as a warming center on Friday and Saturday nights during the same overnight hours.

If you know of additional warming centers in Central New York that should be shared, you’re encouraged to email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com so the information can help reach more people who may need it.