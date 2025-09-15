14-Year-Old Gabby Engle Missing In Central New York

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with the location of a missing person.

The missing person in question is Gabby L. Engle. She is a 14 year old from the Town of Trenton. According to the Sherriff's office, Gabby was last seen at her residence and left sometime after 9:00PM on September 14th 2025. Anyone with information about the location and whereabouts of Gabby is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.

What Type Of Missing Person Alerts Are There?

There are several types of alerts for missing people, including the following:

Amber Alert- This alert is used for the most serious child abductions, and is broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices. AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, and was created in 1996 to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

Silver Alert- This alert is used for seniors who are missing and at risk. Silver Alerts are broadcast through commercial radio stations, television stations, cable television, and variable-message signs on roadways.

Ashanti Alert- This alert is used for missing adults who are too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert.

Blue Alert- This alert is used to help locate people suspected of killing or seriously injuring a member of law enforcement.

Missing/Endangered Alert- This alert is a notification to the media and public that contains information about a missing person, abductor, and/or suspect.

You can read more from New York State online here.

