How Stupid! CNY Man Slashes Car Tires, Right Outside of the County Jail

There are dumb criminals, jerks with bad intentions... and then there's this guy.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office have released an update on the incident that happened right outside the Oneida County Jail.

Tire Slashing

According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, a man had become upset with law enforcement, pulled out a knife, and began slashing tires of vehicles in the parking lot. All of which belonged to employees of the Sheriff's Office.

The subject was identified as Jeremy D. Ibanez of Utica.

"Prevaricated to Get There"

To make matters worse, he was only there because of the New York State Police. Authorities say they transported Ibanez to the jail after he had asked for a ride. Troopers were under the impression they were ONLY providing a courtesy ride to someone in need during a bad thunderstorm.

It should be noted that this individual was determined to go to the Oneida County Jail with malicious intent.

Ibanez was taken into custody of the Oneida County Correctional Facility, with a bail set at $2,500 (cash) or $10,000 (bond). He's been charged with five counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, one count of Attempt Criminal Mischief 4th, and six counts of Criminal Tampering 3rd.

He is scheduled to appear in Whitestown Town Court at a later date.

