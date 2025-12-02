If you’re someone who loves small-town Christmas charm, then you’re going to love what’s happening in Oneida this year.

When and Where the Festival Begins

The city’s Annual Oneida Christmas Festival is back on Friday, December 5th, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most festive nights of the season. Things kick off at Higinbotham Park, and if you’ve ever been there for this event, you know the night starts with a little bit of magic. At 5:50PM, Miss Megan from the Oneida Public Library will read ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, which somehow hits even better when you’re standing under the holiday lights with a warm drink in your hands. Right after that, at 6PM, Santa himself will roll in on an Oneida Fire Truck.

Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting Details

Once Santa arrives, everyone can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies while waiting for one of the festival’s highlight moments: the Oneida Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30PM. It’s the kind of tradition that makes the whole night feel like you just stepped into a holiday movie.

Parade of Lights on Main Street

Then the fun moves downtown. At 7PM, Main Street lights up with the Parade of Lights, a crowd-favorite procession of decorated floats, music, and glowing holiday displays traveling right through the heart of the city. Whether you’re bundled up on the sidewalk or following the parade route, it’s a guaranteed feel-good moment.

After the parade, the celebration shifts over to the Oneida Kallet Civic Center. Starting at 7:30PM, families can get pictures with Santa and a variety of other Christmas characters. Inside, you’ll find live Christmas music, even more hot cocoa, arts and crafts, face painting, and a Girl Scouts bake sale. It’s a warm, bustling holiday scene where kids can run from station to station, and parents can enjoy the music and atmosphere.

Free Christmas Concert by The Promise

And speaking of music, this year, the Kallet Civic Center will also host a completely free Christmas concert by The Promise, a band based out of Church on the Rock. Led by Pastor Jeff Leahey and backed by a full lineup of talented musicians, they’ll perform classic Christmas singalongs like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "Frosty the Snowman", and "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree." It’s a perfect way to end the night on a high note.

