One of Best Small College Towns in America Can Be Found in New York

Central New York has a lot to offer when it comes to getting an education and experiencing college life. The best small college town in the country is right in our backyard.

New York is home to hundreds of small towns spread all over the state and 5 of them are among the best in the county. In fact, the top 4 small towns can all be found in New York: Binghamton, Utica, Corning and Elmira.

All of the best small towns in New York have colleges. From SUNY schools to Utica University. But none made the best small college town. USA Today put together the Top 10 in the country and only one New York town made the list.

Credit - Canva Credit - Canva loading...

#10 Saratoga Springs, New York

The honor of best small college town in New York went to Saratoga Springs. It's home

to Empire State University and Skidmore College. The two schools bring a massive number of students to the area.

Saratoga Springs may be small but it has plenty of big things to offer.

Saratoga Spa State Park has 18 natural springs to enjoy. Don't forget to make a stop at the Geyser Island Spouter - a geyser that erupts through a huge boulder.

Concerts & Racing

It's also home to one of the oldest places to see a horse race. The Saratoga Race Course track opened in 1863 and still hosts a jam-packed race season every year. If you like a little action, stop into the Casino and Raceway and place a bet, or try your luck on the slot machines.

Get our free mobile app

No visit to Saratoga Springs is complete without seeing a concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center or SPAC for short. The beautiful amphitheater has hosted some of the biggest names in music and is a favorite for many touring bands.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

Check out all 10 of the Best Small College Towns at 10best.USAToday.com.

Top 10 Party Schools in New York What schools have the best party scene in New York? Here are the Top 10 in the state. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams