The Bargains Are Coming!

Move over, Big Lots—there’s a new discount store in town!

If you loved hunting for deals, another Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is heading to Central New York, and bargain hunters everywhere are already buzzing.

Bye-Bye Big Lots

Big Lots recently closed its location in the Glenwood Shopping Plaza in Oneida as part of a chain-wide bankruptcy-related liquidation.

That left a gap for bargain seekers—and Ollie’s is ready to fill it.

What Makes Ollie’s Different?

Ollie’s isn’t just your typical discount store. They specialize in deeply discounted closeout merchandise, brand-name goods, housewares, and seasonal items—often up to 70% off.

Their motto? "Good stuff cheap."

Seriously, you can find everything from books and flooring to food, cleaning supplies, and home goods.

Ever-Changing Treasure Trove

The stock at Ollie’s is always changing, so every visit is a mini-adventure. You never know what you’ll find next, making it perfect for shoppers who love a good deal hunt.

Other Locations in Central New York

Rome: 1899 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY

New Hartford: 100 New Hartford Shopping Center,

Oneida’s New Ollie’s

No official word yet on when the Oneida location will open, but a sign out front suggests they’re hiring.

So if you’re ready to score some amazing deals, it might be time to polish up that résumé—or just get ready to shop!